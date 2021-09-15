Mornington Peninsula vineyard awarded for environmental excellence

Image: 100 Hunts Road owner and vineyard manager, Joe Vaughan.

Viticulturist Joe Vaughan’s 100 Hunts Road Vineyard is the inaugural winner of the Mornington Peninsula’s Dr Allan Antcliff Vineyard of the Year Award.

Upon receiving the award and a $5,000 travel and research bursary from benefactors Sarah and Baillieu Myer AC, Vaughan said the grant will provide him with an opportunity to gain an even deeper understanding about regenerative farming.

“People have been growing grapes for more than 6,000 years, but we’re still learning,” Vaughan said.

“There are not many dud vineyards on the Mornington Peninsula, but we all need to get away from the damaging practices of the past and regenerate to look after soils and plants.”

The 100 Hunts Road Vineyard in Tuerong is 27 hectares and supplies some of the Mornington Peninsula’s top wineries such as Stonier Wines, Paringa Estate, Quealy Wines, Portsea Estate, and Kerri Greens with Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Fiano, Friulano, Muscat Blanc á Petits Grains, Traminer And Shiraz.

