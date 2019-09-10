More jobs go in Treasury Wine Estates shake-up

Treasury Wine Estates is in the process of restructuring its global human resources and financial operations which is set to see jobs losses across the two departments, The Australian has reported.

Senior management in these areas are expected to be brought back into the company’s Melbourne head office.

Regional offices of Treasury Wine Estates around Asia, Europe and North America will continue to have local responsibilities but the main power broking will be made at head office in the future.

The move will lead to less than half a dozen jobs lost according to Treasury Wine Estate.

The latest changes were revealed after chief executive Michael Clarke sold half his share allocation to cover tax bills and major upheavals last year saw other senior executives leave.

