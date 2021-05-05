Mental health in the workplace briefings for the South Australian wine industry

An estimated 20% of the population live with a mental health disorder, and mental health issues cost Australian businesses $11 billion each year.

The South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) is running complimentary briefings in May and June 2021 focused on helping wine business owners, managers and supervisors to identify, understand and manage mental health impacts in the workplace.

“We know this is a growing issue for all industries, including wine, and we’re working hard to provide support,” said Brian Smedley, Chief Executive of SAWIA.

“Research shows that around 90% of employees think mental health is an important issue for businesses, but only 50% believe their workplace is mentally healthy. “Mental illness affects each person differently and can significantly impact on the individual, their family, friends and work colleagues. Supporting mental health issues in the workplace and creating mentally healthy workplaces is key.”

The sessions will be held in wine regions around SA and are designed for owners, managers and supervisors.

Participants are expected to be better informed and placed to:

• Help meet legal responsibilities relating to Work, Health and Safety;

• Identify early signs and symptoms of common mental health conditions;

• Speak to workers if they are concerned about their mental health;

• Reduce the risks associated with poor mental health, including suicide; and

• Reduce stigma and avoid discrimination within the workplace.

There is no cost to attend a briefing. Due to capacity limitations, registrations are limited to three participants per business per location. Click here for more information.

Dates and locations:

• Riverland: 25 May 2021, 9am-11am

• Coonawarra: 28 May 2021, 9am-11am

• Langhorne Creek: 1 June 2021, 10am-12pm

• Barossa Valley: 3 June 2021, 10am-12pm

• Adelaide: 9 June 2021, 10am-12pm

• McLaren Vale: 10 June 2021, 10am-12pm

• Clare Valley: 24 June 2021, 12.30pm-2.30pm

