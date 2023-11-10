ADVERTISEMENT

New cohort of Future Leaders

Future Leaders 2023; from top left to right Amy Blackburn, Steven Paul, Andrew Shedden, Belinda van Eyssen, Bodhi Edwards, Caitlin Davies, Eloise Jarvis, George Taylor, Jamie Pike, Katie Spain, Kendall Clements-Virag, Lucy Etheridge, Monica Gray, Ray Ruiming Chen and Andrew Duff. Image courtesy Wine Australia

Fifteen innovators, thinkers and trailblazers from across the grape and wine sector have today graduated from the intensive five-month leadership development program Future Leaders.

This program aims to foster the individual talents of each of the participants and enhance their leadership skills for the benefit of the greater Australian grape and wine community.

Future Leaders is coordinated and funded by Wine Australia and supported by Australian Grape & Wine. This year’s cohort joins a community of more than 100 graduates who have taken part in the program over its more than 15-year history.

Wine Australia chief executive officer Dr Martin Cole said bold ideas and brave minds would pave a path forward for a sector facing major challenges.

“The standard of applicants this year was exceptional; the diverse range of people and expertise clearly demonstrates the wide range of talent that our sector needs,” Dr Cole said.

“It’s times where our community is facing major hurdles that we need to attract and retain the future leaders of our sector. This group is well-positioned to embrace change and bring new ideas in what’s been an incredibly changing operating environment.”

Australian Grape & Wine chief executive officer Lee McLean echoed Dr Cole’s thoughts and reiterated the Australian wine sector’s support for the program, emphasising the importance of investing in the sector’s emerging talent.

“It’s exciting to see the diverse array of talented people in the Future Leaders cohort this year. With leaders like this stepping up in their businesses, regions and associations, we are well placed to drive progress and success in our sector in the years ahead,” said McLean.

As part of the program, the Future Leaders drew upon their experience and expertise to create considered responses to the sector’s immediate and future challenges.

These thought leadership pieces have been compiled into the book Thought Leadership volume 4, which will be launched at today’s graduation. Topics include how the sector should respond to climate change; long-term sustainability; marketing; exports, business structures, and market diversification.

Graduates Lucy Etheridge, Bodhi Edwards and Caitlin Davies reflected on their experiences through the program.

“Having the opportunity to be among such an inspired group of people, who I wholeheartedly now consider friends, has been a privilege,” said Yarrawalla Vineyards general manager Lucy Etheridge. “The program has helped me realise, and be comfortable with, my value as a leader within the Australian wine sector and beyond.”

“The program has exceeded my expectations, enhancing my leadership skills through self-discovery and providing me with a whole new industry perspective,” added Bodhi Edwards, Senior Industry Advisor at Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA.

“I am grateful to the wine industry for supporting the delivery of the Future Leaders program through Wine Australia. Future Leaders has skyrocketed my professional development through engaging modules delivered thoughtfully through Pragmatic Thinking,” said Caitlin Davies, sales and marketing coordinator at Jericho Wines.

The graduates of the Future Leaders 2023 program represent all aspects of the Australian grape and wine sector, from viticulture and winemaking through to marketing and sales.

The Future Leaders for 2023 are:

Amy Blackburn, AVL Wines (Sunraysia)

Andrew Duff, Briar Ridge Vineyard (Hunter Valley)

Andrew Shedden, Endeavour Drinks Group (Melbourne)

Belinda van Eyssen, The Cutting (Barossa)

Bodhi Edwards, Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA (Adelaide)

Caitlin Davies, Jericho Wines (Adelaide Hills and McLaren Vale)

Eloise Jarvis, Cape Mentelle Vineyards (Margaret River)

George Taylor, Treasury Wine Estates (Barossa)

Jamie Pike, Pikes Wines (Clare)

Katie Spain, Wine journalist and feature writer for Good Food, WBM, and Gourmet Traveller (Adelaide)

Kendall Clements-Virag, Pernod Ricard Winemakers (Adelaide and Barossa)

Lucy Etheridge, Yarrawalla Vineyards (Yarra Valley)

Monica Gray, See Saw Wines (Orange)

Ray Ruiming Chen, Endeavour Drinks Group and Rongo Wines (Melbourne and Yarra Valley), and

Steven Paul, Oakdene Wines (Geelong).

Applications to join the next Future Leaders program open in late January 2025.

