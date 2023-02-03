ADVERTISEMENT

Ag and wine media asks how it can grow

Oli Le Lievre. Words and photo by Harrison Davies

Journalists, communications professionals and members of agricultural industries met last night to explore how the industry could better connect both those within it and the consumers looking from the outside.

Keynote speaker Oli Le Lievre, founder and director of ag comms startup Humans of Agriculture, spoke about how the media can better communicate the missions and opportunities of rural and agricultural industries.

His presentation, Is agri media and communications ready for disruption?, explored the limitations of current ag media and ways it could change moving forward.

He focused on factors like the mistrust of the media and how media and comms industries can better communicate with both industry and consumers and said that traditional media ought to think about other platforms upon which to communicate.

He described the success of outlets like The Daily Aus and said that there was space for disruption in the Ag media space, as many of the biggest players were entirely invested in traditional print.

The event was well attended, especially by students from the Ag Student Society of Adelaide Uni, who made up roughly one third of those in attendance.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!