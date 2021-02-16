McWilliam’s Wines closes in on sale second time around, The Australian reports

Administrators of collapsed wine group McWilliam’s have confirmed they’re in talks with a party interested in taking over the 143-year-old company, according to a report by The Australian.

In a letter to creditors, seen by The Australian, administrators Gayle Dickerson, Tim Mableson and Ryan Eagle of KPMG said they have entered exclusive talks with an interested party – two months after McWilliam’s previous favoured suitor failed to come up with the $46m needed to seal the deal.

“We have now considered and negotiated the multiple offers received,” the trio said in the letter.

“On February 9, 2021, the deed administrators agreed commercial terms with an interested party for a sale of the business as a going concern and have granted that party an exclusivity period to Monday, February 15, 2021 to finalise sale contracts. Further details will be provided when is commercially, and legally, possible to do so.”

