Mclaren Vale Wine Show and James Halliday Grenache Challenge set to open for 2020

Image: Josh Geelen

Following careful consideration and strategic planning, the McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association (MVGWTA) has confirmed that the McLaren Vale Wine Show and James Halliday Grenache Challenge will proceed in 2020.

In 2019, over 100 of the region’s wineries entered the show and over 700 wines were entered for judging.

Following the devastating Australian bushfires and the COVID-19 global pandemic, entry requirements have been reviewed and amended to allow greater inclusivity for smaller producers to qualify for trophy eligibility.

2020 McLaren Vale Wine show co-chair Paul Carpenter says he is confident the 2020 Show will maintain and build on the long-established reputation as one of Australia’s premier regional shows.

“The show will certainly be different in 2020 but with a string of high quality vintages and lowering of stock requirements for trophy eligibility we are excited about the wines that will be entered in 2020 and the resultant winners,” he said.

“As a committee and a region we are focused on ensuring that the integrity to the judging processes is maintained to the highest standard whilst ensuring the absolute safety and well-being of our committee and judges among COVID-19 social distancing and recommended hygiene best practice requirements. We are looking forward to the challenges and excited about unearthing some ripping wines.”

The James Halliday Grenache Challenge gathers varietal Grenache wines from around Australia for a competitive tasting to celebrate and elevate the variety.

This, the fourth instalment of the Challenge, invites producers from all regions for an honest gauge of Australia’s winemaking form and to catch the styles and movements developing across our landscape.

In 2020, McLaren Vale Wine Show entrants and trophy winners will be acknowledged in a virtual awards ceremony in lieu of a sit down lunch with the community celebration postponed until 2021

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!