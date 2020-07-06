McKellar Ridge Wines expands premium wine focus with acquisition of Point of View Vineyard

Image: Directors and Winemakers, John and Marina, at McKellar Ridge Estate

McKellar Ridge Wines has announced the purchase of Point of View Vineyard at Murrumbateman in the Canberra district wine region.

Aside from being renamed McKellar Ridge Estate, the vineyard will continue to maintain grape supply arrangements with existing commercial buyers.

The vineyard is perched on an elevated volcanic ridge that has a spectacular backdrop of the Brindabella Mountain Range. However, the key attraction is the volcanic soil which is prized for its ability to produce highly awarded wines.

The acquisition of Point of View vineyard will enable McKellar Ridge Wines to access more fruit for their existing premium wines which includes Shiraz, Viognier, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot along with two new varieties: Chardonnay and Tempranillo.

Directors and winemakers John and Marina Sekoranja are optimistic about the next vintage.

“After such a devastating end to the 2020 vintage which saw the dropping of vineyard crops across the region due to smoke taint, projected weather conditions are extremely favourable as we look forward to the expanded 2021 vintage,” they said.

The acquisition brings the McKellar Ridge vineyard holdings to 5.8 hectares. The 17-hectare property has ample capacity for expansion of the vineyard and new varieties, ideally suited to the changing climate conditions will be planted in the near future.

Wine production will continue to operate in the winery on the property, which was previously being leased by the company.

The acquisition enables the couple to grow the business with plans to expand the winery and increase wine production to 3,000 dozen bottles.

“Our winemaking will continue to focus on minimal intervention principles to ensure continued quality and retention of pristine fruit characters, a hallmark of McKellar Ridge premium wines,” said Marina Sekoranja.

“We plan to offer bespoke vineyard and winery experiences for visitors and groups who also share our passion for the grape.

“There are areas on the vineyard that offer spectacular views and privacy that are ideal for picnics, long-table lunches and tastings.

“We will offer a range of options for guests looking for some tranquillity amongst the vines,” she added.

