McGuigan wins Semillon of the Year trophy at International Wine Competition

McGuigan Wines has been awarded the Trophy for Semillon of the Year at the International Wine & Spirits Competition, marking the ninth time the Australian brand has won the award in 10 years.

The 2007 McGuigan Bin 9000 Semillon beat a strong line-up of wines to claim the award, which is a significant milestone in the brand’s history.

McGuigan Wines Chief Winemaker, Neil McGuigan, said: “Winning the Trophy for Semillon of the Year at such a prestigious competition once is a great achievement, but to have received it nine times in 10 years is remarkable”

McGuigan is proud to be able to demonstrate the complexity of Australian Semillon, which is the Hunter Valley’s signature varietal and is deserving of its place among the world’s greatest wines”

The award, which was announced at a ceremony in London last week, adds to a successful year for the brand on the international wine show circuit.

Last month, McGuigan Wines was also awarded the Trophy for Best Semillon at the 2018 New South Wales Wine Awards for its McGuigan 2013 Bin 9000 Semillon.

Neil McGuigan has also been crowned International Winemaker of the Year by the International Wine & Spirits Competition for a record four years.