McGuigan Wines crowned White Winemaker of the Year at the 2019 International Wine Challenge in London

McGuigan Wines has been named White Winemaker of the Year at the 2019 International Wine Challenge (IWC), becoming the only Australian winery in history to win it four times.

The results were revealed last night (9 July) at a gala awards ceremony in London and follow McGuigan Wines’ previous wins in 2009, 2012 and 2013.

The 2019 White Winemaker of the Year award crowns McGuigan Wines’ strong performance across this year’s IWC, where it won a total of four golds, 11 silvers and 14 bronze medals. The gold medals were awarded to the McGuigan Personal Reserve Shiraz 2017, McGuigan Shortlist Chardonnay 2015, McGuigan Shortlist Riesling 2013 and McGuigan Cellar Select Chardonnay 2017, with the latter also claiming two International Trophies for Eden Valley Riesling and New South Wales Chardonnay.

Chief winemaker for McGuigan Wines, Neil McGuigan, said: “To have received the White Winemaker of the Year award four times in the last decade is unprecedented and extremely humbling. I am immensely proud of our achievements at this year’s show, which are a testament to the commitment of our winemaking team. Every time an Australian wine is recognised at international wine competitions it puts Australia on the map and highlights the quality being produced.

“We continue to be incredibly honoured to represent Australia on the global stage. Award wins such as this reinforce the reputation of Australian wine and demonstrate we have truly earned our place among the world’s best wines.”

In addition to the four IWC White Winemaker of the Year awards, the last decade has also seen McGuigan Wines named International Winemaker of the Year at the International Wine & Spirits Competition four times in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2016.