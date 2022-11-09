ADVERTISEMENT

Alun Kilby crowned 2022 NZ Young Winemaker of the Year

Alun Kilby. Image New Zealand Winegrowers

Alun Kilby from Marisco in Marlborough has become the 2022 Tonnellerie de Mercurey NZ Young Winemaker of the Year.

Kilby, 28, is Production Winemaker at Marisco. He has worked in the New Zealand wine industry for 13 years from Auckland to Central Otago before settling in Marlborough and is reportedly thrilled to take out this prestigious title.

He said he was committed to continuously improving the way we make wine and distribute it to the world.

Georgia Mehlhopt from Greystone was the second place getter. Mehlhopt is the first person from North Canterbury to compete in the National Final.

Four talented young winemakers from around New Zealand competed on Thursday 3 November at Kim Crawford winery in Blenheim. The other contestants were Douw Grobler from Trinity Hill in Hawke’s Bay and Eliana Leal from Amisfield in Central Otago.

The judges recognised the high calibre of all the finalists, who demonstrated a passion for winemaking and an understanding of the challenges and opportunities for the New Zealand wine industry as a whole.

The finalists were stretched throughout the day as they were tested on their wine market knowledge and laboratory skills. They had to prepare a plan for producing a premium single vineyard Pinot Noir, present their views on the best new innovations in the wine industry, undergo an interview, weigh up options for purchasing a new humidifier for a cellar and then expertly judge wines in a wine show setting.

They finally delivered their speech at the Awards Dinner at Wither Hills, convincing the audience that their wine region was the first place our returning international visitors should visit when they arrive.

Alun Kilby won best speech and Georgia Mehlhopt won the Wine Judging section.

Apart from becoming the 2022 Tonnellerie de Mercurey NZ Young Winemaker of the Year, Kilby won $1000 cash, a visit to the Tonnellerie de Mercurey cooperage in Burgundy, will be an associate judge in the New World Wine Awards and will review some of his favourite wines in DrinksBiz magazine.

All finalists took home a very special bottle of Church Road’s Tom and will meet up again early next year on an educational trip hosted by Fruitfed Supplies.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!