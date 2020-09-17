Marlborough Young Winemaker of the Year announced

Congratulations to Peter Russell from Matua who came first in the 2020 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Marlborough Young Winemaker competition held in Blenheim on September 16.

Russell will go onto to represent Marlborough in the national final of the competition on November 6.

Russell has competed in the competition the last couple of years, continuing to stretch himself so he could finally take out the title.

He says he’s “thrilled” and is really looking forward to the national final being held in Hawke’ Bay in November.

“We love to see this drive and passion in the contestants who are the future leaders of the wine industry,” said Nicky Grandorge, leadership & communities manager at NZ Winegrowers.

“It’s great that these young winemakers come back each year to pitch themselves against their peers and start making a name for themselves.”

Congratulations also goes to Callum Haynes also from Matua who came second and to Emma Marris from Marisco who came third.

Apart from being crowned the 2020 Tonnellerie de Mercurey NZ Young Winemaker of the Year, the national winner will take home an amazing prize package which includes a travel grant to visit the cooperage (tonnellerie) in Burgundy, be an associate judge in the New World Wine Awards and review wines in DrinksBiz magazine.

