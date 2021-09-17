Winner of 2021 Central Otago Young Winemaker of the Year competition announced

Congratulations to Jordan Moores from Valli for becoming the 2021 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Central Otago Young Winemaker of the Year.

Moores says he is thrilled to have taken out the title and very excited to go through to the National Final.

“I’m going to give myself the weekend off,” he said, “And then get back into the study and preparation. It’s really exciting to be going through”.

The competition was held at VinPro in Cromwell on 16 September and the winners announced at the Awards Dinner held at Carrick Estate. The judges were impressed with the passion and professionalism of all the contestants who really stretched themselves throughout the day.

Moores will compete against the winners from the Marlborough and the North Island, whose competitions will be held in October.

These dates were pushed out due to the lockdown, as with the National Final. The Central Otago competition was held under Alert Level 2 but government guidelines were strictly adhered to ensuring everyone was safe.

The winner of the National Final takes home an impressive prize package which includes a bespoke mini French oak barrel trophy, an overseas visit to Tonnellerie de Mercurey in Burgundy (when borders open) the opportunity to be an Associate Judge at the 2022 New World Wine Awards, cash and will also review their favourite wines in DrinksBiz magazine.

Jordan took $1000 in cash home from this competition, the Oxford Companion to Wine, a premium Church Road wine and an educational trip with Fruitfed Supplies, which will take place after the National Final along with the other two finalists.

