Marlborough takes delivery of its biggest presses

A contract winemaking facility in Marlborough has taken delivery of the region’s biggest capacity presses.

The two new Della Toffola closed-tank pneumatic presses, each with a capacity of 350 hectolitres, were installed at Vinlink on 29 January in time for the 2019 vintage.

A spokesperson for Della Toffola Pacific said the units would primarily be used for processing whites.

With load capacities of 100-110 tonnes each – around 20-30% more than other comparable presses on the market, according to Della Toffola – the presses feature central membranes and a patented drain screen (pictured) which Della Toffola says allows them to extract juice with low solids with press times of 80-90 minutes per cycle.