Margaret River premium producer signs exclusive distribution agreement with Crush Wine + Drinks

Fermoy Estate wines will be distributed in Australia (excluding WA) by Crush Wine + Drinks after agreeing an exclusive trade distribution arrangement.

Managing director of Crush Wines, Matt Schmidt, was keen to highlight the range and quality of wines.

“Margaret River is already regarded as one of the best wine regions within Australia, if not the world, and Fermoy Estate is amongst the top producers in the region with a 35 year history of producing highly acclaimed and award winning wines,” he said.

“With Fermoy Estate’s long history of producing exceptional wines our team of fantastic people are really looking forward to showcasing these great wines with some of the finest restaurants and fine wine retailers in Australia.”

Fermoy Estate managing director Cameron Rhodes is delighted to be partnering with the distributor.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to grow our domestic sales in this new partnership with Crush. Together we will leverage the long history of success and reputation of Fermoy Estate nationally and build on the presence of our range of exceptional wines, including our FE, Estate and Reserve ranges,” said Rhodes.

As part of Fermoy Estate’s continued growth, its key focus is on strategic domestic distribution whilst building on its well established international and local reputation as a producer of high-quality, premium wines.