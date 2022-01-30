Lion selected as Deloitte top 200 finalist for sustainable business leadership

Lion New Zealand country director Craig Baldie. Image provided.

Lion New Zealand has been announced as a Deloitte Top 200 finalist for the Aotearoa Circle Sustainable Business Leadership Award.

Lion New Zealand manages wine brands like Wither Hills, Mt Difficulty and The Ned.

The Deloitte Top 200 Awards celebrate outstanding individual and management team performances among New Zealand’s largest companies and selection as a finalist in the Sustainable Business Leadership category highlights and honours businesses that are working towards creation of long term environmental, social and economic value.

The judging criteria considers governance, leadership and accountability, long term perspective and purpose, explicit integration of Environment, Governance considerations and investments as well as programs and projects to support sustainable development.

“We are honoured to be selected by as a finalist from among Aotearoa’s most successful companies,” Lion New Zealand country director Craig Baldie said.

“As the leading manufacturer of alcoholic beverages in NZ, we know our success hinges on our ability to operate in the best interests of society.

“Lion defines its core purpose in terms of the value we deliver to society; we exist to champion sociability and help people live well, with our Leadership Principle do the right thing for the long term, guiding everything we do.

“We recognise the need to move fast on climate change. We have an ambitious carbon reduction strategy and are proud to be Aotearoa’s first large-scale beverage company to be certified Carbon Zero.

“We also continue to up the ante on our commitments to inclusion and diversity, keep the gender pay gap closed, as well as contribute to our communities through our workplace partnerships, volunteering and giving program.

“We extend our congratulations to all the finalists and look forward to The Deloitte Top 200 winners announcement on 2 March.”

