Lion New Zealand reduces emissions by 10 per cent, committed to carbon zero

Lion New Zealand has reduced its carbon emissions by 10 per cent meeting its carbon emissions reduction commitments as part of its Toitū net carbonzero organisation certification.

Lion announced it had gone carbon zero in 2021 and is the first and only large-scale beverages company in New Zealand that is carbon zero.

Lion represents approximately 30 per cent of the market, and its carbon zero status covers all its New Zealand manufacturing sites including Wither Hill’s Vineyard and Winery, its hospitality venues and offices as well.

Lion has completed its 2021 greenhouse gas emissions audit for Toitū net carbonzero certification showing a 10 per cent reduction in emissions from its baseline year of 2019.

“We are leading by example and immensely proud to be carbon zero. As part of this commitment and our Science-Based Target that is aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees, we have a plan to reduce our carbon emissions year on year,” Craig Baldie, Lion New Zealand’s Country Director said.

“To that end, we have projects underway to improve the heat efficiency and refrigeration systems within our breweries, and to improve the sustainability and associated emissions from the packaging we use.

“To compensate for the emissions we cannot yet reduce or eliminate, we invest in accredited projects that prevent or remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere. We proudly support a wind farm in India that produces energy for communities in Tamil Nadu, that would otherwise be generated by a coal-powered station. Wind power produces no carbon emissions and also avoids the local air pollutants associated with burning fossil fuels; the project has also added local jobs to the area.”

Becky Lloyd, CEO of Toitū Envirocare, commended Lion for being accountable through Toitū Envirocare’s certifications which require rigorous commitment.

“Lion is taking their responsibility of managing, reducing, and offsetting their organisational carbon emissions year-on-year seriously and being accountable for their impact on the environment. It is important to note the difference in an organisation and product net carbonzero certification,” Lloyd said

“The product certification allows Lion to take a science-based, measured approach to understanding the impact its products have throughout their lifecycle and take ownership of the impact. While the organisation certification ensures they are looking holistically at the business.

“To achieve both shows a strong interest in evaluating how they operate and willingness to identify areas to decarbonise the business.”

Lion’s net carbonzero certification builds on its world-class beverage production facility The Pride and is part of Lion’s broader Group sustainability strategy which targets a 55 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 from a 2019 baseline, 100% renewable electricity by 2025 and no plastic labels on products by 2030.

