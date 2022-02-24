Leonardo DiCaprio acquires equity stake in Champagne Telmont

Champagne Telmont today announced that actor and environmentalist, Leonardo DiCaprio, has come on board as an investor in the company.

A spokesperson for Champagne Telmont said they were committed to creating the most sustainable, organic champagne, and arwere heavily focused on preserving their land and its biodiversity.

Champagne Telmont has adopted a multi-pronged approach to achieve these ambitious goals and aims to convert its entire vineyard to 100 per cent organic agriculture by 2025 as well as assist its partner growers with the full conversion of their vines by 2031.

This initiative constitutes a major breakthrough for Champagne, where today less than 4% of the vineyard is certified organic. The conversion includes the renouncement of all herbicides, pesticides and chemical fertilizers.

The spokesperson said the winery was also strongly committed to protecting biodiversity in its estate and was acting on all fronts to reduce its environmental footprint.

Since June 2021, Telmont has banned gift boxes in an effort to reduce waste from packaging. The House also ceased buying clear bottles, made from 0% recycled glass, to rely solely on classic green champagne bottles made from 85% recycled glass.

Telmont uses 100% renewable electricity and has totally eliminated air freight for its supply and distribution and will select transporters according to their CSR score.

“I am delighted to welcome Leonardo DiCaprio to our beautiful House,” CEO of Remy Cointreau Eric Vallat said.

“He carries, with its own aura, a commitment, and values at the service of sustainable and responsible development.

“These values, which are also ours, are perfectly reflected in our attachment to the terroir and in our ambitions.

“The House of Telmont can rely on the know-how of its teams, the support of the Remy Cointreau Group and now the strong commitment of our new partner.”

“Champagne Telmont, together with its partner wine-growers, has set its sights on producing 100% organic champagne, ensuring a completely sustainable production lifecycle in the coming years,” DiCaprio said.

“From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor.”

“Leonardo DiCaprio’s decision to become a shareholder sends Telmont a strong message of support that will encourage us as we carry out our ambitious plans,” said Ludovic du Plessis, chairman and shareholder of Champagne Telmont.

“We share the same convictions and the same commitment to protecting the environment. The House has one foot in tradition and the other in modernity, but both firmly rooted in the terroir.

“We aim to act in the name of Mother Nature in everything we do”,

