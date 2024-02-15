ADVERTISEMENT

Penfolds announce new Champagne in collaboration with Champagne Thiénot

Image courtesy Treasury Wine Estates

Penfolds is introducing a new $79 Champagne Cuvée Brut in collaboration with Champagne Thiénot, enabled by a classification process that ensures Penfolds House Style is maintained.

The new Champagne Cuvée Brut was overseen by Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago and Champagne Thiénot Chef de Cave Nicolas Uriel, and follows the inaugural global release of three 2012 vintage Champagnes at The Ritz Paris in 2019.

“Penfolds has a longstanding connection to France and we’re excited to continue to bring our innovation to complement France’s incredible winemaking heritage,” said Tom King, managing director Penfolds. “As a global luxury brand, we work in some of the world’s best winemaking regions.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be part of the French winemaking community, working closely with local producers and growers to continue to evolve our French wines and showcase them to the world.

“Penfolds is proud to be in the Bordeaux Hall at Vinexpo Paris this week. What better way to kick off our 180th anniversary celebrations than with the introduction of the Champagne Cuvée Brut, made in collaboration with our friends at Champagne Thiénot and the expansion of our distribution with La Place de Bordeaux,” said King.

Penfolds is expanding its Champagne collaboration with Champagne Thiénot, following a 2022 partnership with Dourthe in Bordeaux to make Penfolds II Cabernet Shiraz Merlot 2019. In the same year, Penfolds also released the first French winemaking trial wine: FWT 585 2019 made at winery Cambon de la Pelouse. The FWT was Penfolds first French winemaking trial made by Penfolds winemakers on the ground in Bordeaux, including South Australian native Shauna Bastow who this month relocated to Bordeaux from the Barossa Valley, joining the team at Cambon de la Pelouse.

In a move to expand distribution of its wines across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Penfolds is also expanding its partnership and fine wine offer within the Bordeaux open marketplace La Place de Bordeaux. Penfolds luxury wine will be available in limited allocations to collectors with wines including Grange, Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon, Yattarna Chardonnay, Bin 169 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon, RWT Bin 798 Barossa Valley Shiraz, and St Henri Shiraz. Through La Place, Penfolds has partnered with 11 negociants and the courtier Excellence Vin. The selected negociants including Barrière Frères, CVBG, Descaves, Duclot, JP Moueix, Ginestet, Sichel, The Wine Merchant, Joanne Rare Wines, Ulysse Cazabonne, and Veyret Latour are expected to play a pivotal role in bringing these wines to a broader audience.

Since its purchase of Château Lanessan, one of the oldest estates in Bordeaux, Penfolds has begun upgrading the site with an effort to preserve the history and heritage of the Château. Lanessan winery is currently being upgraded, with the broader site restoration expected to commence shortly.

Penfolds’s connection to France dates back more than seven decades, with the experimental 1951 Grange inspired by the ideas and techniques winemaker Max Schubert learnt on a serendipitous visit to Bordeaux in 1950.

Penfolds Champagne Cuvée Brut in collaboration with Champagne Thiénot will be available in key markets globally from September 2024, retailing at AUD $79.00.

