Launch of 2019 NSW Sommelier’s Wine List Awards

The NSW Wine Industry Association (NSWWIA), Restaurant & Catering Association (R&CA) and Destination NSW are launching the NSW Sommelier’s Wine List Awards for 2019.

These new look awards are dedicated to supporting and rewarding restaurants and wine bars in Sydney and across NSW that offer their customers a great wine experience and a range of local wines, showcasing the quality and diversity of wines being produced in the state of NSW.

Sommeliers and wine managers will be in the running to win the title of ‘2019 NSW Sommelier’s Wine List of the Year’ in seven different categories: Sydney small venue (<40 seats), Sydney mid venue (41-99 seats), Sydney large venue (>100 seats), Regional NSW small venue, Regional NSW mid venue and Regional NSW large venue. An overall winner will be chosen from these 6 categories.

Along with a trophy, other prizes are also up for grabs, including wine service equipment and a professional wine glass & service consultation individually tailored to your establishment.

NSWWIA EO Angus Barnes says, “We are delighted to be involved in a project that enables us to engage with our state’s most driven and forward-thinking restaurants and also support the smaller venues that have always displayed a passion for the home-grown wines of NSW.

The latest research we had commissioned shows an encouraging 28% increase in the listing of NSW wines on our state’s wine lists, meaning we now hold 14% of the wine list’s space. However, there is still plenty of room to grow when you look at a state like Victoria which has nearly double that of its own wines on its wine lists. We believe it is critical for the sustainable future of the NSW wine industry that we must support and be seen prominently on our own ‘local’ wine lists.”

R&CA CEO Wes Lambert adds, “R&CA is very proud to be co-hosting the 2019 NSW Sommelier’s Wine List Awards alongside the NSWWIA and Destination NSW. We believe that NSW Sommeliers deserve to be recognised for their hard work and tremendous skill at creating the best Wine Lists in NSW!”

“For the inaugural NSW Sommelier’s Wine List Awards we felt it important to open these awards up to the maximum number of participants so you do not need to be a member of R&CA to enter and there will be no entry fee required! The submission process is now all online, making it very simple and convenient to take part.”

Nominated restaurants/wine bars will be judged by two experienced, independent judges, including Mark Baulderstone, managing director of Riedel Spiegelau Nachtmann Australia. Baulderstone’s work with some of the world’s finest wine glasses and a diverse range of restaurants gives him great insight into the ideal wine experience.

The judges will assess the wine lists using criteria including wine list content, presentation, educational content, selection, food and wine matching, service and NSW wine representation, so it’s not just about the wines named on the list but also the quality of wine experience given to the consumer.

Participating restaurants will be invited to an awards Presentation at NSW Parliament House on Thursday 17th October to discover who has won the 2019 title of NSW Sommelier’s Wine List of the Year. If you know of a Sommelier/Wine Manager that is doing a great job and working with an exciting range of NSW wines, then please nominate them for these awards by emailing media@nswwine.com.au