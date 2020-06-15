Langton’s 2020 Margaret River Wine Show goes on

The Langton’s Margaret River Wine Show will take place with a different look in 2020.

After a number of years, Langton’s has announced that judging will move to the new state-of-the-art Margaret River HEART venue this year.

Judging will be by a team of talented Western Australian judges, commencing Monday 16 November.

“These challenging times also allow for great opportunities and we are very excited to bring together a stellar all WA-based judging panel for this year’s Langton’s Margaret River Wine Show coupled with a brilliant new venue,” said Julian Langworthy, Margaret River Wine Show committee chair.

The Halliday Australian Cabernet Challenge, which has been judged in conjunction with the Margaret River Wine Show since 2016, will become a stand-alone event.

Planning is underway for the competition to be judged simultaneously in the Coonawarra, Margaret River and the Yarra Valley in September.

Margaret River Wine Association CEO Amanda Whiteland says, “We are very pleased with the easing of restrictions in WA which is allowing us to continue with our 19th Margaret River Wine Show, as it is an important event for the local wine industry”.

“While the difficulties of 2020 are making way for some exciting new positive changes, we are looking forward to welcoming our interstate and international judges back to the Margaret River Wine Show in 2021.”

