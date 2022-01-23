Langhorne Creek Project 5255 breaks borders with Vintage 2022 participants announced

Langhorne Creek winemakers Natillie Johnston, Riley Harrison and Greg Clack. Image supplied.

This year Langhorne Creek Grape and Wine’s innovative Project 5255 will break South Australian borders by sending fruit from the creek to the Yarra Valley.

Project 5255 is a collaboration between growers and winemakers from Langhorne Creek to provide an opportunity for three winemakers from outside the region to create a 100 per cent Langhorne Creek wine under their own label.

Two tonnes of premium fruit of their choice are gifted to each winemaker with mentoring support and guidance throughout the year from harvest through to bottling.

The first vintage delivered a sell-out Fiano, a spicy Grenache and an exciting Malbec made by three young winemakers from different regions across the State.

Langhorne Creek Grape & Wine Winemaker committee chair Sam Watkins said the Project 5255 concept has been so well received it has now attracted national attention.

“We have been overwhelmed with the level of interest for the project in its second year. Not only did we receive winemakers applying from every wine region in the State, but we also received several from interstate,” Watkins said.

“Despite COVID challenges, we have committed to extend our project beyond SA borders to elevate this project to new levels.”

The three successful participants for V22 are Natillie Johnston from Tillie J Wines in the Yarra Valley, and South Australian winemakers Riley Harrison from Harrison Wines and Greg Clack and Kate Horstmann from XO Wines.

Natillie Johnston of Tillie J Wines in the Yarra Valley is the first interstate participant for Project 5255 and will be producing a one-off Grenache.

“This Project is such a fantastic opportunity for small, up and coming producers such as myself to find their groove and express their winemaking skills,” Johnson said.

“I take great inspiration from the success Charlotte Dalton Wines has experienced from this program.

“I also strongly believe that opportunities such as this can lead to amazing outcomes when done in conjunction with sound advice from established mentors along the way.”

Riley Harrison of Harrison Wine will be making Malbec, a wine that has become synonymous with Langhorne Creek.

“While it’s incredibly exciting to have the opportunity to sink my winemaking teeth into some malbec grapes, a large part of my attraction to Project 5255 is driven by the opportunity to spend time within a wine community that I have long admired,” Harrison said.

Duo Greg Clack and Kate Horstmann of XO Wine Co will be making Prosecco. The pair see the project as a great way to showcase the quality of the region’s fruit and ‘taste of the terroir.’

Langhorne Creek is one of Australia’s largest viticulture regions and is home to multi-award-winning wines and wineries. The project can be followed through Langhorne Creek Grape and Wine social channels.

