Killiecrankie and Black Wallaby wines impress judges at the Daylesford Wine Show

At the recent Daylesford Wine Show, Killiecrankie Wines and Black Wallaby Wines impressed by taking home trophies for best wine in the category awards.

In the competitive Best Red Wine aged 6 years or more field, Killiecrankie Wines won the trophy for their 2013 Killiecrankie Shiraz.

John Monteath – Killiecrankie Wines

They also picked up the trophy for Most Successful Exhibitor producing 25 tonnes or less, and their 2019 Crankie rosé was the highest pointed rosé on the night.

“It was a lovely surprise that our wines were awarded by our peers for their quality and taste,” said Killiecrankie Wines winemaker, John Monteath.

“Feedback and recognition of this nature is very rewarding, and provides us with a great opportunity to profile the wines we are making at Killiecrankie and in the Bendigo region.”

Daylesford Wine Show judges said that the calibre of wines on show this year were of very high standard.

The 2017 Albino Blend produced by Black Wallaby Wines collected the trophy for Best White Wine other than Chardonnay. The blend is 70 per cent Viognier with 30 per cent Marsanne.

Jayne and David Lawson – Black Wallaby Wines

Black Wallaby’s chief winemaker David Lawson said that winning this award gives his small team the good indication that their wines are being well received by their peers.

“We hope this award encourages people to step outside their comfort zone and try a different variety of white wine to what they might usually drink, as they will be pleasantly surprised,” said David.