Kilikanoon awarded Australian Wine Producer of the Year at International Wine Competition

Kilikanoon has been awarded Australian Wine Producer of the Year at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) awards banquet held in London.

This is the fifth time in eight years that Kilikanoon has been internationally recognised as Australian Winery of the Year, previously by James Halliday in 2013 and Germany’s Mundus Vini in 2010, 2017 and 2018.

The announcement comes after Kilikanoon was shortlisted last month as one of the six top performing Australian producers at this year’s show, having received medals for all of the 14 wines submitted.

Managing Director Warrick Duthy said “It takes more than luck to consistently achieve recognition at an international level. Such awards indicates Kilikanoon’s uncompromising commitment to produce premium quality, consistent wines year after year.”

Results released earlier last month revealed Kilikanoon’s 2014 Oracle Shiraz was awarded the Shiraz Trophy for best Shiraz in the world, as well as Gold for the 2016 vintages of Mort’s Reserve Riesling and Killerman’s Run GSM.

This is the third time Kilikanoon’s Oracle has been awarded the best Shiraz in the world, previously for the 2001 vintage at the same show and the 2005 vintage at the International Wine Challenge.

Oracle is composed from carefully selected estate-owned Clare Valley vineyards, with the 2014 vintage sourced from our ‘Golden Hillside’ vineyards in Leasingham. “This award results from an amazing team effort, starting from the great work Troy van Dulken has done to achieve A-grade Shiraz from our Golden Hillside vineyards, and finishing with Kevin Mitchell’s masterful composition,” Duthy said.

Oracle was the first Shiraz released by Kilikanoon’s Founder and Chief Winemaker Kevin Mitchell in the inaugural 1997 vintage.