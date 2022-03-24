Kilikanoon awarded as Australia’s best producer from Mundus Vini Grand International Wine Awards

Kilikanoon has had another successful year at the 30th edition of the German Mundus Vini Grand International Wine Awards.

For the seventh consecutive year, and eighth time in total, Kilikanoon has been recognised with the 2022 Mundus Vini Best Producer Australia accolade.

Travis Fuller, Kilikanoon’s General Manager was delighted with the news and said that it was an outstanding achievement. They were incredibly proud to receive this award which reflects the exceptional quality and consistency of our wines.

“The Mundus Vini International wine competition is a benchmark for the industry and is unique in bringing together a highly international and varied jury to taste and judge the thousands of wines submitted,” he said.

“Receiving high scores and medals from Mundus Vini underscoresthe international appeal for Kilikanoon wines and is testament to our unrelenting focus on delivering impeccable quality and style across our portfolio.

“This portfolio success has culminated in Kilikanoon winning Best Australian Producer a staggering eight times and is an award we take great pride in! It motivates us to try and make our wines even better every vintage.

“We are particularly proud of our Grand Gold win for the 2019 Baudinet Blend Grenache, Shiraz, Mataro as fewer than 1% of wines receive the points required for this level.

“This wine had already secured three trophies before entering the show. I am also delighted to see our Killerman’s Run wines receive gold medals. I truly believe the quality of a producer’s top wines can be judged on the quality of their entry level and this demonstrates our commitment to excellence at every level”.

Of 15 wines submitted, Kilikanoon was awarded 1 Grand Gold Medal out of the 43 awarded internationally, 9 Gold Medals and 3 Silver Medals.

Being awarded ‘Best Producer Australia’ eight times over highlights Kilikanoon’s dedication and uncompromising commitment to quality and style that has made the brand so successful both in the domestic and international markets.

