Henschke awarded Wine Enthusiast’s 2021 New World Winery of the Year

Henschke joined a line-up of Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Award winners last week after being named the 2021 New World Winery of the Year.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of U.S. based Wine Enthusiast’s annual Wine Star Awards, honouring the individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the beverage industry across the world.

The nomination process comprised all divisions (Sales, Events, Marketing, Editorial) of Wine Enthusiast Media submitting their nominees anonymously, with appropriate explanation.

Final winners were chosen by the Executive Publishing team with selections based on many factors, including impact on consumers and trade, commercial successes, brand vision, and trendsetting.

“The Henschke family has been making wine for more than 150 years in South Australia,” Contributing Editor Christina Pickard said.

“Fifth-generation Stephen Henschke is at the winemaking helm. His wife, Prue, is a renowned viticulturist, with the sixth generation in children Johann, Justine and Andreas also involved in running the business.

“Henschke is home to one of the most famous single vineyards in the world, Hill of Grace in the Eden Valley. The latest release of Hill of Grace, the 2016 vintage, has been praised as one of the best yet.

“Last year, the Henschke Lenswood Vineyard in the Adelaide Hills was destroyed by wildfires, yet life goes on—the vines are regenerating with a hopeful 2022 vintage. Henschke is among the most important and revered winemaking names in Australia, representing the country’s rich history, winemaking tradition, strong environmental values and innovation.”

Owner and chief winemaker Stephen Henschke said they were “absolutely honoured” to be named ‘New World Winery of the Year’.

“To be one of only two Australian wine brands nominated in 2021 by such a highly respected international publication was wonderful news and we’re extremely proud to be representing family-owned wineries of Australia, with strong environmental values and a passion for hand-crafted, high-quality wines from precious, historic vineyards,” he added.

“Our philosophy has always been to be ‘better’ rather than ‘bigger’. My father Cyril, fourth-generation Henschke winemaker, pioneered single-varietal and single-vineyard wines, with his greatest legacy being the creation of Mount Edelstone and Hill of Grace in the 1950s; shiraz wines from the Eden Valley that have become an integral part of Australia’s fine wine history.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!