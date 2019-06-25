Julie Ashmead becomes head of production at Elderton

Julie Ashmead will take the newly created position of head of production, overseeing both viticulture and winemaking at Elderton Wines.

Ashmead is the fifth generation winemaker at Campbells of Rutherglen, she’s worked vintages around the world, and has previously held positions at Two Hands and Turkey Flat. She has helped her predecessor, Richard Langford, in the winery at Elderton over many years and is excited about the opportunity of this new position.

Ashmead will be aided in the vineyards by head viticulturist Peter Wild, and his new understudy Conrad Pohlinger. Pohlinger is a graduate viticulturist/winemaker from Adelaide University who has recently joined the Elderton team to help take the vineyards to the next level.

Elderton Wines are now also on the search to find an operational winemaker to complete the team and help lead the charge into the new decade, and will be spreading the news of this appointment in the coming weeks.