Jane Mitchell honoured as wine industry great

Jane Mitchell. Image Courtesy AGW

Jane Mitchell from Mitchell Wines in the Clare Valley has been honoured by Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) as a Life Member of the Australian Wine Industry.

Jane’s outstanding achievements and efforts over many years in the winery, boardrooms and in her community have played a key role in creating a vibrant modern industry.

After more than 43 vintages and working in all facets of winemaking at Mitchell Wines, Jane is recognised for her commitment to the wine industry.

Jane was one of the first appointees of the South Australian Tourism Commission and for 12 years was on the Australian Regional Winemakers’ Forum, Winemakers’ Federation of Australia Council and served a six-year term with the Australian Wine and Brandy Corporation Board.

“This Award recognises outstanding leadership and contribution to the nation’s wine industry over and above an individual’s career achievements,” said outgoing AGW chair Sandy Clark.

“Jane is an exceptionally worthy recipient and takes her place amongst other greats including Wolf Blass, d’Arry Osborn, Philip Laffer, Terry Lee and the late Brother John May and Peter Wall. Australian Grape & Wine is proud to administer this award”, he said.

