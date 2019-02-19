Jacob’s Creek ranked in Australia’s top ten strongest brands 2019

Jacob’s Creek has been ranked Australia’s 8th strongest brand in Brand Finance’s Australia 100 2019 report, climbing 12 places up from last year.

Brand strength is defined by the power of the brand over and above the level of investment. In addition to brand strength, Jacob’s Creek’s brand value increase of 46%is in the top 10 biggest value increases of the year.

Mark Crowe, managing director at Brand Finance Australia, says: “First and foremost Jacob’s Creek has enjoyed a very strong year from a brand perspective given its significant increase in both brand strength and brand value. The result is even more impressive considering the size and level of marketing investment of the other brands that make up the top 10 rankings for brand strength. The importance of Jacob’s Creek brand to the business is evident in the high brand value to enterprise value ratio of 30%”

Brand strength, according to the report, is defined by marketing investment, stakeholder equity and the impact of those on business performance. Each brand is assigned a brand strength index (BSI) score out of 100, which feeds into the brand value calculation. Each brand is then assigned a corresponding rating up to AAA+ in a format similar to a credit rating. Jacob’s Creek was awarded a double AA++ rating. The only drinks company represented in the top ten strongest brands, Jacob’s Creek has competed with Qantas, Harvey Norman, Virgin Australia, Optus, Telstra, Westfield and Commonwealth Bank for the top seven positions, topping NAB, who ranked 9th, and Coles, who ranked 10th in the list.

Derek Oliver, marketing director, Jacob’s Creek, says: “For over 40 years, we’ve proven ourselves trustworthy on reliably delivering excellent quality wines, vintage after vintage, and this philosophy continues even as we introduce new ranges and ground-breaking innovations. Jacob’s Creek is a proud Australian brand, not only the number one* bottled wine brand in Australia (both volume and value), but also proud to share quality Australian wine with consumers all over the world. Jacob’s Creek’s position as one of Australia’s top ten strongest brands of 2019 across all sectors is significant recognition of the rich history and heritage of the brand.”

Jacob’s Creek has continued to celebrate the success of its Double Barrel innovation and Le Petit Rosé, which launched in 2016 and became the best-selling Rosé wine in Australia. Investment in communication beyond just advertising and launching successful new product innovations can be attributed to the success of this ranking.

*Barossa Regional Profile, South Australia 2015-2017