ADVERTISEMENT

Barossa Valley Shiraz ranked 38th on Top 100 list

Image courtesy First Drop Wines’ Facebook

International wine publication Wine Spectator, has announced Barossa Valley wine as the 38th in this year’s list of the Top 100 Wines. For the second time, First Drop Wines’ Mother’s Milk Shiraz, ranked among the Top 100, after coming in at 26th in 2022.

“The 2023 world of wine included strong vintages, second acts, generational succession and turnaround stories. The Top 100, our annual year-end snapshot, offers a reflection on the wines that made the year special—from the traditional to the new wave, played out in regions across the globe,” said Jeffery Lindenmuth, executive editor, Wine Spectator.

“Our list is a broad picture of the year in wine, and we’re thrilled to share our top picks, comprised of consistent performers and new honourees.”

John Retsas winemaker and owner, First Drop Wines, was delighted with the announcement.

“We are very proud and grateful to be included in the Wine Spectator Top 100 wines of 2023, this is the second consecutive year our Mother’s Milk Shiraz has been included in this prestigious collection of wines. Truly remarkable recognition considering that it is an affordable everyday wine that speaks of its region, variety and purity of winemaking.”

Through blind tastings performed by Wine Spectator’s editors, these 100 bottles were chosen from over 9,200 wines. Selections are based on four criteria: quality (based on score), value (based on price), availability (based on the number of cases made or imported into the US) and the “X-factor”—a compelling story and excitement behind the wine.

Wine Spectator’s Top 100 list has been running since 1988, showcasing the best of wine from the past year, wineries worth watching in the future, and the producers and wines that Wine Spectator’s editors are most enthusiastic about.

The full list can be found online at https://top100.winespectator.com/

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!