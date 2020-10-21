Jacob’s Creek launches new organic range

The release of the Nature’s Craft Organic range from Jacob’s Creek marks the wine producer’s entry into the organic wine market.

Made with Australian organically-grown grapes, and in conditions free of synthetic herbicides and pesticides, the premium range includes a Chardonnay, rosé and Shiraz Cabernet.

Dan Swincer, chief winemaker of Jacob’s Creek said, “Nature’s Craft Organic perfectly captures the beauty between nature and craft, where our winemakers’ passion has resulted in a 100% certified organic wine that we are exceptionally proud of”.

“The new organic range highlights how our team is always looking for ways to innovate and create products that deliver what consumers are seeking, you can expect to see more exciting offerings from us in the near future.”

Nature’s Craft Organic features a unique bottle design that celebrates where nature meets craft, the collaboration between the vine, the growers and the winemakers.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!