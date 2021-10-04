Island hopping winemakers help lift profile of KI wine

Have you ever tasted a Kangaroo Island wine? Nick Dugmore of The Stoke Wines is on a mission to make sure you do, with the Guroo Wine Project. Rhys Howlett explains.

Kangaroo Island is Australia’s third largest island, a rugged beauty sitting just off the coast of South Australia. The crossing is narrower than the English Channel – you can see the island from the mainland and, on a calm day, the very brave or very foolish might even think they could swim to it, if they were willing to take on the sharks and the swell.

As a wine region, Kangaroo Island is a world away from the history of the Barossa or the majestic estates of the Hunter Valley and Margaret River. Many of the vineyards were planted by farmers looking to broaden their crop capacity, some of whom have long since lost patience with cropping winegrapes when canola, wheat and livestock can provide a quicker and more reliable return on energy and investment. It’s a young region, being established as a GI in 2000, and a small region, being home to around only 10 wine producers.

Enter Nick Dugmore, who fell in love with the island for its surf, its beauty and its people during an extended road trip in 2008. He and wife Rebecca now run The Stoke Wines on Kangaroo Island and initiated the Guroo Project in 2019 to help raise awareness of the island’s wines.

“I want people to see Kangaroo Island on a label and know it as a wine region and not necessarily for the kangaroos. I want to attract a whole new market to the place but also be quite transparent about what the island can do. That’s why we have to start discovering it in a really honest way and I think that’s what Guroo will help do.”

Dugmore initially entered the wine industry after studying wine marketing and became one of the first champions of Kangaroo Island wine as sales and marketing manager for Kangaroo Island Estate in 2009. Back then, Kangaroo Island wine was a hard sell, with most buyers having no idea about the place let alone the wine. After years of selling other people’s wine, Nick made the move from marketing to making. With a winemaking degree and several overseas vintages under his belt, Dugmore established The Stoke Wines with his accomplished winemaking wife Rebecca in 2017.

Armed with a sample bag full of his own Kangaroo Island wines, Dugmore became increasingly aware that the trade still had a lot to learn about the island as a wine region. His marketing brain switched into overdrive and the Guroo Project took shape.