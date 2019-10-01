Invitation to Australian producers of Prosecco

For the first time in six years, Australian Proseccos will be the focus of the next regular tasting by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

The 2019 National Vintage Report revealed that Prosecco was on the rise with more grapes in production as demand for the variety intensifies. Bucking the falling trend for white varieties, Prosecco saw an annual increase of 42 per cent, placing it among the top 10 whites for the first time. Prosecco is now produced in 11 Australian regions, with most sourced from Victoria’s King Valley and the Murray Darling-Swan region.

The Wine & Viticulture Journal’s tasting will endeavor to provide a snapshot of the diversity in styles of varietal Prosecco currently being produced in Australia.

Producers interested in submitting a wine to the tasting should get in touch with Hans Mick (h.mick@winetitles.com.au) in the first instance by no later than next Tuesday, 8 October.

The results will be published in the Summer 2020 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.