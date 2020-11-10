Innovative ‘Riverland on the Verge’ campaign launched

Riverland Wine is harnessing new interactive technology to become the first Australian wine region to launch an immersive virtual reality journey that showcases the region’s scenery and high-quality food and wine credentials.

The ‘Riverland on the Verge’ virtual initiative has been funded by the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package and the South Australian Government’s Department of Primary Industries and Regions, with support from key stakeholders such as Riverland Wine, Wine Australia, the University of Adelaide, Martins Brand House and 57 Films.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud congratulated Riverland Wine for the innovation saying COVID-19 had pushed people to think outside the box.

“Many tourists can’t get to the wineries right now, so it’s pleasing to see that Riverland Wine has embraced interactive technology to bring wineries to tourists in 3-D, and cellar sales back to our wine producers,” said Minister Littleproud.

Federal Member for Barker Tony Pasin MP said, “Riverland Wine has, for a long time, been at the cutting edge of technology advancement in the wine industry. This is an excellent example of innovation in regional Australia”.

Chair of the Riverland Wine Industry Development Council and Riverland Wine Chris Byrne said, “Riverland on the Verge (RoV) is an exciting wine tourism project like no other and is designed to take people on an unforgettable journey to our region”.

“With the ultimate aim of stimulating both international and national visitors to physically visit, it provides a remarkable insight into the wine, food, ecology, tourism opportunities and other experiences this diverse and unique Australian wine region has to offer.”

Wine Australia chief executive officer Andreas Clark said, “With travel restrictions within Australia gradually lifting, this timely virtual reality escape into the Riverland will excite people to plan their own visit to experience the food, wine and the Riverland’s stunning landscapes”.

Riverland wine producers at the forefront of winemaking experimentation and innovation with over 85 varieties grown in the region, and a focus on employing organic and biodynamic winegrowing and production processes.

With 10 cellar doors, the region offers a less travelled but unique and significant wine trail that includes quintessentially Australian townships and diverse flora and fauna with a backdrop of the Murray River.

The ‘Riverland on the Verge’ app has been launched today in English and Simplified Chinese versions, through the Google and Apple stores.

For an optimum user experience of content, free 3-D viewing googles can be ordered through Riverland Wine. For a preview of the experience Riverland on the Verge content is also currently available in trailer format through YouTube without user navigation.

This virtual reality experience will also be featured as part of the Australian Wine Journey at the National Wine Centre in Adelaide in early 2021 to allow users to undertake the experience through state of the art Occulus virtual reality goggles.

The virtual reality experience allows each user to feel as if they are in the Riverland, eating local produce and tasting wine. Each virtual traveller can drive their own journey depending on their preference and interests.

