Inaugural Wine Industry Mentor Program application closing today

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) Wine Industry Mentor Program aims to boost the career trajectory of the next generation of wine communicators. The program will benefit people who will take a leading role promoting Australia’s wine industry in their public relations, marketing and communications careers.

The Wine Industry Mentor Program pairs ambitious wine industry professional with respected industry leaders, who will meet one hour per month over six months.

The program aims to boost both the personal and professional development of early career wine communicators by giving them access to a wealth of knowledge from respected wine sector leaders; greater career clarity, direction and satisfaction, networking opportunities with like-minded, ambitious wine communicators and advise with career progress.

More details can be found on this link – https://winecommunicators.com.au/education/wine-industry-mentor-program/