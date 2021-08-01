In pursuit of the holy grail

Innovation ‘a problem’

“Innovation’s a problem in this sector because it’s expensive to play in. Innovation [in the wine industry] has often been driven by smaller producers — bespoke producers who are doing things in their shed, mucking around and making some cool products. They don’t have the risks that bigger companies have in investing the time and inputs and staff…so they can try something and fail and they’re not as worried about it.

“But that innovation hasn’t happened in this category because the smaller players haven’t been able to afford the technology to do it. So, we haven’t seen that little undercurrent of innovation from those smaller producers, other than things like piquette where grape skins are rehydrated, fermented out, then bottled. But that’s not wine — that’s a grape-based beverage.”

In Australia, labelling regulations state that a regular wine is anything that contains 4.5% ABV and above; between 0.5-1.15% ABV is regarded as a low alcohol wine, while anything less than 0.5% ABV can be labelled non-alcoholic, alcohol free or dealcoholised. The regulations vary in overseas markets, however. For example, in the UK, the alcohol threshold for table wine is 8% ABV, low alcohol is 1.2% ABV or below, wine labelled alcohol free must contain no more than 0.05% ABV, while de-alcoholised wine must be no more than 0.5%.

Pearson says there have been two techniques favoured by most wineries in Australia and around the world used to remove alcohol: reverse osmosis and spinning cone column.

“Reverse osmosis tends to be used for alcohol adjustments more than dealcoholisation. The sensory effect of removing large amounts of alcohol with reverse osmosis is that you end up with less intense sensory characters.

“The spinning cone column is probably the industry standard for dealcoholisation down to 0.5% or 0.05% ABV. You get a better sensory result using those products. It’s gentler and it’s done at a cooler temperature.”

A global leader in spinning cone column technology is Australian company Flavourtech, based in Griffith, New South Wales, which specialises in the manufacture of technology designed to recover, extract and evaporate aromas for food, beverage and pharmaceutical products. Flavourtech was established in the 1980s for the express purpose of commercialising spinning cone column technology that had been developed by the CSIRO. The initial application of the technology was for removing sulfur from grape juice during the winemaking process. But, one day, Flavourtech co-founder Andrew Craig was asked whether the spinning cone column could also be used to remove alcohol from wine.

“It did work and it worked really well,” remarks Flavourtech’s global sales manager Paul Ahn. “[Craig] was standing next to the condenser at the time and could smell the lovely varietal aromas being extracted. And, so, he decided he should look into this aroma aspect of the spinning cone column as well.”

While a few refinements to the technology have been carried out since, the fundamentals remain the same. The spinning cone column (SCC) is a multi-stage distillation process that uses steam to strip, in this case, wine of alcohol. Inside its stainless steel body lies a central rotating shaft and a number of alternating stationary and spinning cones attached to either the wall of the column or the shaft. Wine is fed into the top of column and onto the first stationary cone. It then falls down the cone by gravity and onto the spinning cone directly underneath whereby it is flung upwards and outwards by the centrifugal forces of the spinning cone. The wine then hits the wall of the SCC and falls onto another stationary cone directly underneath, and the process continues down the column.

At the same time, steam is introduced at the bottom of the SCC and flows up, carrying with it the volatiles, namely the aroma compounds and alcohol, from the wine. These volatiles are then condensed and stored while the dearomatised and dealcoholised wine exits from the bottom of the column. The aroma compounds can subsequently be added back to the wine.

Flavourtech’s SCC process is carried out under vacuum, meaning the temperature of the column and steam are kept low, between 30-45°C. Ahn explains that wine is in the column for less than 30 seconds and this, combined with the low operating temperature, ensures the process has minimal or no impact on wine.

He says the recent surge in popularity of low and no alcohol beverages has brought with it a rise in the number of inquiries Flavourtech is receiving for its SCC, including from the wine industries in Australia and New Zealand. While Ahn agrees that the cost of technologies capable of producing low and no alcohol wines has been a barrier to uptake by smaller producers, Flavourtech has endeavoured to overcome this by releasing smaller SCCs.

“We now have three sizes. Our smaller size is what we call the Spinning Cone Column 100, and the price starts at just over $400,000. Wineries can now afford to start on a smaller unit but then expand to different sizes as they start to grow and increase sales of their products.”

Ahn says winemakers are beginning to pay closer attention to lifting the quality of their zero and low alcohol products.

“In the past we were seeing winemakers who were asked to produce a low or zero product sending a low quality wine through. We always say, what you feed in is what you get out — low quality in, low quality out. But now that consumption of low and zero alcohol wine is increasing and some of those products are winning awards, we are seeing winemakers send a better quality product through, so we are seeing increasing flavours, increasing quality coming through to the market, which is benefitting consumers as well,” says Ahn.

It is the application of a spinning cone column that has resulted in McGuigan Zero.

“The spinning cone column is the equipment of choice to remove alcohol from wine because of its gentle nature,” Jamie Saint explains. “However, where we have learnt to focus, from our experience, is understanding the process and then adjusting our winemaking at the base level to prepare it to undergo the alcohol-removal process.