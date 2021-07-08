Aim high – go low; Responding to the no and low alcohol wine opportunity

Winemakers may not like to drink them let alone acknowledge there is a cohort of consumers that do, but the fact is there is a growing demand for no and low alcohol wine around the world and producers are responding. Beginning in this issue of the Grapegrower & Winemaker, Sonya Logan will delve into the rising production of these products in Australia and New Zealand and explore the increasing demand for them by consumers. In the first of these articles, Sonya delves into New Zealand’s Lighter Wines initiative which has led to the release of a range of initially low and more recently no alcohol wines from the 18 wine companies who co-funded it. Subsequent articles will look at the technology being applied to produce such products across both Australia and New Zealand and the market for lower alcohol wines among consumers.

No or low alcohol wines – NOLO wines for short – are not new. For health reasons, my father has been drinking ‘alcohol removed’ wines found on his local supermarket shelf for a few years now. These products have been available for some time, although their reputation has been rather poor. But there is distinct growing interest in NOLO wines from consumers, with reports suggesting many producers are struggling to keep up with demand.

In February this year, an IWSR Drink Market Analysis report revealed consumer demand for no and low

alcohol beer, wine, spirits and ready-to-drink products grew their share of the total beverage alcohol market to 3% in 2020 across 10 countries that represent more than 75% of the world’s NOLO alcohol consumption, including Australia, the UK, the US and Canada. NOLO wine, in particular, increased 4.9%, with the biggest gains in the US and UK, with a compound annual growth rate in volume of 8% forecast for between 2020 and 2024, the ‘No- and Low-Alcohol Strategic Study

2021’ stated.

Across all NOLO products, the IWSR report estimated volume growth of 31% for the same four-year period.

“What we’re seeing is a moderation trend that’s sweeping across key global markets, and that’s bringing with it increased demand for reduced alcohol, or alcohol-free drinks,” said London-based IWSR chief executive Mark Meek. “Brand owners will have an important role to play in the future development of no- and low alcohol, as increasing the breadth of products available to consumers and their price points will support category growth and broaden its appeal.”

This is not a call to action intended for New Zealand wine producer John Forrest, of Marlborough-based Forrest Wines, as he observed the leading edge of this growth in NOLO wine way back in 2006 and responded accordingly, becoming a pioneer in this space for the nation.

“It’s a funny little story that’s worth telling,” Forrest explains of the inspiration behind his foray into NOLO wine production. “I had zero interest in lower alcohol wine up until 2006 because, quite frankly, I quite enjoyed a big 14.5-15% Aussie Shiraz and still do. But, because I’m a Riesling-file, and I didn’t have a Kabinett style Riesling in our portfolio — you know, that 40-odd gram RS [residual sugar] style with 8-9% alcohol — I made one.”

The Kabinett-style Riesling was bottled under its own label called The Doctors’ — a nod to Forrest and his wife Brigid’s previous careers in medicine — and launched at a tasting in Christchurch in September 2006.

“Every female in the room who was doing the tasting commented on the fact that it was a nice Riesling but said, so what, there’s millions of them around. But they loved the idea of good wine with less alcohol, that’s what really spun their wheels,” Forrest recalls.

“I stayed awake all night thinking about it. And it was very obvious to me when I got up in the morning to drive home to my wife, Brigid, that if you could make a lower alcohol, high quality Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc typical of its style, you would be onto a sure winner, given that Sauvignon Blanc was the biggest volume and biggest value white wine in the world at the time. So, I boldly said to my wife when I got home that I was going to make her a rich woman and do it!”

As a former medical researcher, Forrest says he wasn’t afraid to set up a small-scale research program in his winery in pursuit of his objective to make a high quality, lower-alcohol Sauvignon Blanc that would deliver on the riches promised to his wife. But he admits the first two years of experimentation were “unmitigated failures”.

Concentrating his initial efforts in the winery by dealcoholising wine through application of reverse osmosis, Forrest says he made “some pretty average wine samples”. Although the wines “still had some flavour” they lacked “the feel and excitement of a Marlborough Savvy that really gets dumped through dealcoholisation”.