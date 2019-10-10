IBWSS China is all set for 5-6 November, 2019

In November 2019, Beverage Trade Network will host the first-ever International Bulk Wine & Spirits Show (IBWSS) in Shanghai, China.

The two day event (November 5-6, 2019) will include an exhibition trade show floor for buyers and sellers to meet in a central marketplace, as well as a series of speaker presentations, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions designed to offer practical, actionable advice about the Chinese private label wine, private label spirits (OEM), bulk wine and spirits industry.

WHERE AND WHEN

November 5-6, 2019.

The Place:

457 Jumen Road, Unit 407 and R Floor, Bridge 8 Phase IV,

Huangpu District, Shanghai, PR China 200023

中国上海市黄浦区局门路457号407室 及 R 楼, 8号桥4期

THE PLACE is accessible by Metro Line 4, 8, 8 , 13.

What to expect at the 2019 IBWSS China event

The two-day IBWSS China event in November 2019 will feature two major components – a lively exhibition trade show floor where top OEM and bulk wine and spirits exhibitors will be able to meet directly with potential buyers in China’s vibrant wine capital. There will be plenty of time for networking, making contacts, and face-to-face interactions with Chinese buyers. This is really a unique opportunity to expand into the all-important Chinese wine market.

At the same time, the event will feature an all-star lineup of top wine industry experts and insiders, who will share their insights and advice on how to succeed within the global bulk wine and spirits industry. Based on previous versions of the International Bulk Wine & Spirits Show (IBWSS) that have already taken place in London and San Francisco, there will be presentations and panel discussions on the following topics at the Shanghai event:

What retailers are really looking for in private and bulk suppliers

Regulatory issues specific to bulk products

How retailers can build profitable private label programs

Private label and bulk strategy for importers and distributors

Trends and opportunities in the global bulk market

Why and how to ship in bulk to China

Leveraging bulk and private label best practices

How to market to young millennial wine drinkers in China

Quality challenges facing bulk wine

Most importantly, you will learn how each of these factors can be applied specifically to the Chinese market. For example, you will learn how Chinese wine drinkers differ from those in other wine markets (especially those of North America and Western Europe), how the Chinese regulatory environment impacts the success of any bulk wine program, and different ways that bulk wine producers are ramping up their China strategies.

PRODUCER

International Bulk Wine and Spirits Show China is brought to you by Beverage Trade Network, the leading B2B Organization based in the United States. BTN runs events like IBWSS London, IBWSS San Francisco, USA Trade Tasting, London Wine Competition, USA Wine Rating.

