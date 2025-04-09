“Testament to the relationship”: TWE’s warm welcome in China

TWE board members and executive team in Ningxia. Image courtesy TWE

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) celebrated the recent completion of its acquisition of a 75% stake in Stone & Moon Winery during a visit to Ningxia this week. TWE’s board, accompanied by CEO Tim Ford and local management and team members, participated in an official ceremony at the winery, marking the milestone in the company’s commitment and investment in Ningxia, and the broader Chinese wine industry.

“This partnership represents an exciting next step in our ongoing strategy and commitment to the Chinese wine industry,” explained TWE CEO, Tim Ford. “Ningxia’s excellent terroir and the efforts of its local winemakers have long impressed us. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we work together to enhance the recognition of the wine from this region, on a global scale.”

The visit to Stone & Moon included a tour of the facilities, followed by a drive through the vineyard across the East Foothills of Helan Mountain. The ceremony involved the traditional act of raising roots, and also provided an opportunity for the delegation to meet the local team and foster deeper connections with the community.

During their time in Ningxia, the TWE board met with officials from the Ningxia government, engaging in discussions about the business’ strategy and the future of the wine industry in the region. The group also spent time with key industry partners and customers, which it said reinforced its commitment to collaboration and fostering relationships that it said “will help drive the continued growth and global recognition of Ningxia wines”.

TWE chairman John Mullen added that it was a “privilege” to be involved in “such productive conversations” with partners in the industry and government.

“We’ve been so warmly welcomed during our visit, which is testament to the strength of the relationship between Australia and China, and our shared ambition for the success of both wine industries. Our commitment to Ningxia is much more than just investment, it’s about building a foundation for long-term success, nurturing local talent, and driving sustainable growth in the region,” said Mullen.

TWE said the Stone & Moon Winery will play an important role in Penfolds’ global winemaking strategy, which includes a portfolio of globally-sourced luxury wines from winemaking regions around the world including Australia, the US, France and, most recently, China. This will include supporting the production of Penfolds’ luxury Chinese Winemaking Trial (CWT) 521, featuring the unique characteristics of the Ningxia region, coupled with grapes sourced from Yunnan, while maintaining Penfolds ‘House Style’.

TWE is also advancing a number of initiatives to encourage local winemaker growth and development, including the establishment of a Winemaker Immersion Program alongside CADA, COFCO, Australian Grape & Wine and the South Australian government; as well as youth wine education projects to cultivate the next generation of Chinese wine professionals.

