Hybrid drinks trend continues with canned ‘Ginsecco’

By Samuel Squire

In another move towards drinks innovation, quirky wine brand Squealing Pig has again dived head first into the hybrid drinks trend with the release of its Ginsecco spritzer.

The product includes the same base gin (with 10 botanicals), as featured in Squealing Pig’s rosé gin, together with Squealing Pig Prosecco and soda, all combined to produce a light and easy spritzer mix.

Each 250ml can contains one standard drink and is only 99 calories and, according to Squealing Pig, that will hopefully make the hybrid beverage a summer favourite as the season looms around the corner.

Squealing Pig will also release a rosé ginsecco to complement the new range, crafted from their leading rosé with crisp prosecco, perfectly balanced gin and spritzed soda.

Treasury Wine Estates chief marketing officer Angus Lilley said the Squealing Pig Ginsecco was born from the latest drinks craze of mixing gin with wine, combined with the popularity of both categories.

“The response to our Squealing Pig Rosé Gin launch last year has been incredible and likewise with the introduction of Squealing Pig Pinot Noir Gin in July,” he said, “with gin and Prosecco leading the charge in popularity in the alcohol segment, it makes sense to create a product that merges the two – and what better brand to launch this exciting new category than Squealing Pig, renowned for its quality and expertise coupled with playfulness and not taking wine too seriously”.

The 10 botanicals in the gin include juniper berries, citrus peels, lavender blossoms, coriander seeds, angelica seeds, rosemary, cardamom, fennel, peppermint and laurel leaf. The Rosé Ginsecco features two additional botanicals; clove and cinnamon.

