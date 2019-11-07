House of Arras wins Best Australian Sparkling Wine at championships

Tasmanian winery House of Arras announced its Brut Elite Cuvée 1501 has been awarded Best Australian Sparkling Wine at the 2019 Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships.

The sparkling wine was also awarded Best in Category Australian Classic Blend NV.

House of Arras 2009 Blanc de Blancs was also awarded a gold medal.

House of Arras chief winemaker Ed Carr said, “it’s always a tremendous honour when our wines receive global recognition and particularly so from the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships”.

“To receive the trophy for Best Australian Sparkling Wine is extremely humbling and gratifying. The result is a fantastic endorsement of the quality and style of the Brut Elite Cuvée 1501.

“Recognition at the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships is also a great opportunity to highlight Tasmania’s reputation as a leading wine region both in Australia and internationally.”

House of Arras’ Brut Elite Cuvée 1501 is a multi-vintage blend of the three sparkling grape varieties – Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier – sourced from cool climate vineyards throughout Tasmania.

The wine boasts a seamless palate with rich fruit flavours, elegant structure and an overarching complexity from four years tirage maturation.

Driven by a simple philosophy to create world-class sparkling wines, Carr continues to take House of Arras to new heights.

He is Australia’s most awarded winemaker, holding the highest number of accolades across the domestic and international wine show circuit.

At the 2018 Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships, Carr received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his unparalleled expertise and contribution to the sparkling wine industry.

Carr is the only non-champenois winemaker to ever receive this award.

House of Arras was born in 1995 as a project to create an Australian sparkling wine on parity with the world’s finest champagnes and sparkling wines.

Today, nearly 25 years later, House of Arras holds the title of Australia’s most awarded sparkling wine brand with over 86 trophies and 225 gold medals.

In August this year, the 2020 Halliday Wine Companion Awards awarded 99 Points to House of Arras E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2004, naming it as Australia’s Best Sparkling Wine.

This year also saw House of Arras receive two outstanding awards in the 2019 Six Nations Wine Challenge; a Double Gold Medal for the Blanc de Blancs 2009 and a Gold Medal for the Grand Vintage 2008.