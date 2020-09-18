House of Arras releases its first new wine in over six years as part of its annual collection release

Acclaimed Tasmanian winery House of Arras is celebrating the release of its first new wine in six years as part of its annual vintage collection of sparkling wines.

The new wine being launched with the collection is the House of Arras Blanc de Blancs NV.

The 2020 vintage collection includes four new vintages; House of Arras Rosé 2008, House of Arras Grand Vintage 2009, House of Arras Museum Release Blanc de Blancs 2004 and House of Arras E.J. Carr Late Disgorged Magnum 2004, in addition to the new wine.

Several House of Arras wines have scored highly in the 2021 Halliday Wine Companion Awards.

House of Arras E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2005 was awarded 99 points and the prestigious title of Australia’s Best Sparkling Wine whilst the House of Arras Rosé 2009 and House of Arras Brut Elite Cuvée No.1501 scored 98 and 95 points respectively.

House of Arras chief winemaker Ed Carr said, “Displaying all the hallmarks that House of Arras sparkling wines are renowned for; sophistication, elegance, richness of character and flavour true to their origin in cool climate Tasmania, this year’s collection epitomises the very best of Australian Sparkling”.

“It is also immensely gratifying to receive such a high point score and Best Sparkling Wine at the recent 2021 Halliday Wine Companion Awards; the second year running for E.J. Carr Late Disgorged.

“This recognition is a true testament to the work and dedication of the House of Arras team and reaffirms our vision to craft world-class sparkling wines.

“I am particularly proud to release the House of Arras E.J. Carr Late Disgorged Magnum 2004; after 16 years of maturation this wine has reached a rare level of sophistication that demonstrates what great Australian Sparkling wine can achieve.”

The 2020 collection marks the inaugural release of House of Arras Blanc de Blancs NV, crafted to provide consumers access into the luxury Australian sparkling category.

“It has been a long-term aim to create a NV Blanc de Blancs that complements the House of Arras range and offer an alternative style to the existing multi-vintage labels which predominantly exhibit the red grape characters of Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. This new release is a full expression of the elegance and sophistication of Tasmanian Chardonnay meticulously crafted in the House of Arras style,” Ed added.

