House of Arras crowned Best Sparkling Wine

The House of Arras E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2005 has been awarded 99 points at the 2021 Halliday Wine Companion Awards, raising the prestigious title of Australia’s Best Sparkling Wine. This is the third year running that House of Arras has taken Best in Category following the success of the E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2004 (99 points) in 2019 and the House of Arras Rosé 2006 (97 Points) in 2018.

Commenting on the award wins Chief Winemaker Ed Carr explains, “It is immensely gratifying to receive such a high point score and Best Sparkling Wine, especially for the second year running for E.J. Carr Late Disgorged. A true testament to the work and dedication of the House of Arras team, this award cements our vision to craft world-class sparkling wines.

“The E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2005 is the pinnacle of House of Arras wines, with great intensity and character, excellent structural elegance and flavour persistence – reflecting all the hallmarks House of Arras wines are known for. It is wonderful to see this wine acknowledged as the best of Australia’s sparkling wines ahead of the 2020 Vintage Collection release on 3 September.”

Several other House of Arras wines also scored highly within the sparkling category including;

House of Arras E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2005 – 99 Points

House of Arras Rosé 2009 – 98 Points

House of Arras Brut Elite Cuvée No.1501 – 95 Points

With an unrivalled reputation globally for crafting sparkling wines of outstanding quality and exceptional age, House of Arras E.J. Carr Late Disgorged 2005 is the eighth release of this wine and pays tribute to the dedication and inspiration of its maker, and Australia’s most awarded sparkling winemaker, Ed Carr.

Medium straw in colour with a bright, yellow/gold lustre, with an ultrafine and persistent bead. Aromas of sea spray, exotic spice, shiitake mushroom and brioche meld together in this remarkably complex and yet bright wine. A wine of great sophistication, it exhibits nuances of honey, nougat and field mushroom. The flavours have beautiful persistence and the wine finishes with the vibrancy of lingering natural acidity.

