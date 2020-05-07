Hill of Grace 2015 released

The 2015 vintage of one of Australia’s most revered single-vineyard wines, Henschke’s Hill of Grace Shiraz, was released on Wednesday, 6 May 2020.

This release has already received glowing reviews, including the perfect score of 100 points from Nick Stock for JamesSuckling.com, and 99 points from both James Halliday and Huon Hooke.

A vintage described as ‘Graced by the Luminous Moon’, this 58th vintage (54th release) of Henschke Hill of Grace was handpicked from 17-26 March 2015; the final pick taking place a week before the harvest moon of Easter.

Harvesting close to the full moon is an optimal time, according to fifth-generation winemaker Stephen Henschke.

“As far back as ancient Greece, there are records noting the benefits of harvesting crops around the full moon,” he said.

“Prue and I researched the picking dates for Hill of Grace, going back many decades and found that most vintage dates – whether the fruit ripened early or late – occur close to the full moon after the autumn equinox (Easter).

“It’s a fascinating enigma of nature, as by the calendar, the date of Easter can vary by up to thirty-five days,” continued Henschke.

“We like to visualise the grace of the harvest moon underlying the luminosity of the 2015 Hill of Grace with its purity of aromas, depth of flavour and silky lustrous tannins – a majesty and a mystery that takes our breath away with its grandeur.”

