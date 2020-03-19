Hawke’s Bay premium wine event planning continues

Organisers of a New Zealand wine auction are in full flight working on this year’s event, which celebrates and recognises 29 years of wineries producing exceptional and sought-after auction lots.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday 19th September. All going to plan, it will be back in the heart of Hastings at the newly refurbished Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre.

Toitoi has a ‘Reducing Risk of Infection Plan’ and ‘Pandemic Response Management Plan’, and event organisers say they are monitoring the directives from the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board and Ministry of Health.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said, “It is incredibly exciting to have the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction back in Functions on Hastings at Toitoi”.

“Our community will have many fantastic memories of attending the wine auction in the former Plaza and we welcome them back to Toitoi with big open arms for its 29th auction.

“We encourage everyone to give generously at this event, which is a wonderful fundraiser for Cranford Hospice.”

General manager, Elisha Milmine said, “The annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is held to raise much needed funds for Cranford Hospice, we do have a contingency plan for the event on the same date should it be required”.

“We are monitoring the unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation surrounding COVID-19. At this stage plans are proceeding, we will make an announcement if anything changes.”

