Hastwell & Lightfoot partner to move distribution into Victoria

Image: H&L general manager Kishan Sidhu (left) and founder Mark Hastwell (right)

McLaren Vale’s H&L have recently partnered with BevPlus Liquor Wholesalers to expand their distribution into Victoria.

H&L general manager Kishan Sidhu commented, “We’re very enthusiastic about the future. We have spent much of the past few months working on the direction of the business, including our brand identity, wines and distribution; we’re excited to be now working with BevPlus”.

“BevPlus is taking our H&L range which comprises our traditional and Mediterranean varieties [into Victoria].

“We have been really pleased with the response that these wines have received from the trade and media recently. This has reassured us that we are concentrating on the right areas in the vineyard and winery.

“The new distribution will also include our FAT’n SKINNY wines which are gaining traction with their light-hearted approach to wine that we make for ‘eating’.”

BevPlus is one of Melbourne’s newest providers of wine to the trade. As a privately-owned local business with extensive industry experience, BevPlus has built a new model offering a spectrum of regions, varieties and price points.

“BevPlus gives winemakers a different route to market,” explained BevPlus owner Gary Hyams, “traditional distributors are reluctant to take on small brands and the newer digital trade platforms don’t have reps on the ground”.

“We are looking forward to the industry getting back to normal. We’re confident that we’ll be in a strong position with a diverse range of brands and wines to offer the market.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!