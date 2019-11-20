Halliday wine companion unveils exclusive member rating system

Halliday Wine Companion’s official member rating system has arrived, giving wine consumers the opportunity to review their favourite wines and write their own tasting notes.

Wine enthusiasts will be able to select the wine they wish to review and rate it using the iconic 100-points system created by James Halliday.

Users can then choose to add their own tasting notes before submitting their review to be displayed.

For those new to tasting, Wine Companion’s comprehensive website contains resources to help anyone become an expert in wine.

Wine Companion is introducing the ‘Halliday Member Wine of the Year Award’ with the inaugural winner to be announced in June 2020.

Members who provide a review will also have the chance to win two tickets to the 2021 Halliday Wine Companion Awards – this prize is valued at $1,000.

To enter, wine enthusiasts will need to sign up as a Wine Companion member and review their favourite Australian wine.

The Wine Companion panel will select the Member Wine of the Year based on the members’ reviews. The most creative review will win the tickets to the 2021 Halliday Wine Companion Awards.

The new rating system allows the Halliday Wine Companion community access to wine reviews and tasting notes which have previously been a privilege granted only to James Halliday and the Tasting Team.

This is the first time the wine connoisseurs of Wine Companion will have a large-scope platform to share their own rating and tasting notes.

The member rating system is a special feature available to members of the Halliday Wine Companion and more information is available at www.winecompanion.com.au/member-ratings.

To become a member, wine enthusiasts can sign up online from $7 at www.winecompanion.com.au/become-a-member.