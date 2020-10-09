Gold medal winners of the 2020 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards announced

The medal winning wines of the 2020 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards have been revealed, raising the anticipation of who will be awarded the top trophies and named the best wine in NSW at the 25th annual NSW Wine Awards Presentation Luncheon on October 23.

Three days of judging took place at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) on September 29 to October 1 and saw 16 expert wine judges taste a record 904 entrants, awarding 65 of these wines with gold medals.

Talking about the 2020 judging process, chair of judges Dave Brookes said, “The calibre of our judges and the rigorous procedures means that each awarded wine really is worth the medal it receives”.

“One of the great pleasures of chairing the NSW Wine Awards is the robust discussions that surround the call-backs and taste-offs and this year, the Shiraz and Semillon classes, two of the great noble grape varieties of our state, were very strong, highlighting the diversity of style and the great vineyard sites of our famous wine regions.

“The Current Vintage Shiraz class was particularly impressive; out of the 184 Shiraz wines judged, 112 received a medal, 17 of which were gold medals! The recent run of outstanding red vintages in NSW was really highlighted in this class. The final line-up of gold medal winners was uniformly outstanding, showcasing the regional and stylistic diversity NSW is rightly famous for.”

The Semillon classes – both current and mature vintages – were also a pleasure to judge, according to Brookes, again proving that “no one does this variety better than NSW”.

“Fifty-five wines merited a medal and the best wines showed real purity and very detailed winemaking.

“As with the last few years, the Current Alternative Red Varieties category was also a highlight for judges, with a very high medal strike rate; of the 97 wines judged, 64 won medals. The medals these wines collected shine a light on varieties that probably need to be retitled ‘appropriate’ varieties rather than ‘alternative’, as they are well suited to their climate and region and are very much the future of NSW wine. Corvina, Sangiovese, Mourvèdre, Cabernet Franc, Montepulciano and Nero d’Avola are all bringing home gold medals.

“Current Vintage Pinot Noir was a surprise this year, with 47 wines entered. The number and quality of pinot noir wines has steadily increased over my 4 years of chairing these awards, and this year was the best yet with plenty of bright, varietal wines showing real promise for this variety in NSW.

“The Current Vintage Red Blends class was also a hidden gem. Whilst not a massive class, it was filled with wines that showed vibrancy, clever winemaking and high drinkability. Wines to look out for this party season!”

The 65 gold medal finalists will move on to the next stage of the awards, the 2020 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards Presentation Luncheon, where the top 2020 trophy winners will be announced on October 23 at ICC Sydney.

Mark Bourne, president of NSW Wine said, “We are so lucky to have ICC Sydney as a partner for these Awards. Not only do they support our industry 365 days a year, with a commitment to a 100% NSW wine list, but with their hard work, detailed EventSafe Operating Framework and stunning, spacious venue, our judging and awards presentation have been able to take place in this challenging year for all.”

Geoff Donaghy, CEO of the ICC Sydney commented, “We are delighted to host the 2020 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Award for a second year in a row, supporting our state’s exceptional winemakers during a very difficult year. As a result of the impact of COVID-19, we have sadly not been able to purchase from our local producers this year however, we remain committed to carrying on our legacy of working with the NSW Wine Association to continue our support of both the industry and our winemaker partners.”

Guests at the 2020 ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards Presentation Luncheon will get to taste a large range of this year’s award-winning wines, accompanied by a delicious lunch. They will hear details of the judging process from the judges themselves and of course the presentation of which wines have won the 2020 trophies, including the ultimate NSW Governor’s Trophy for Best Wine in Show and title of ‘2020 NSW Wine of the Year’.

The gold medal-winning finalists in alphabetical order by region:

Corang Estate 2019 Reserve Selection Shiraz, Canberra District

Eden Road 2018 The Long Road Shiraz, Canberra District

Lerida Estate 2019 Shiraz, Canberra District

Lerida Estate 2019 Cullerin Syrah, Canberra District

McWilliam’s Wines 2018 Eliza Jane Shiraz, Canberra District

Mount Majura Vineyard 2019 TSG, Canberra District

Shaw Wines 2016 Reserve Merriman Cabernet Sauvignon, Canberra District

Angullong 2017 Fossil Hill Shiraz, Viognier, Orange

Brokenwood 2019 Forest Edge Vineyard Pinot Noir, Orange

Cassegrain Wines 2019 White Label Shiraz, Central Ranges / Hilltops

Centennial Vineyards NV Blanc de Blancs, Orange / Southern Highlands

Cooks Lot 2017 Iconique Barrique Chardonnay, Orange

Cooks Lot 2019 Allotment 8 Handpicked Shiraz, Orange

Colmar Estate 2019 Block 6 Riesling, Orange

Gartelmann Wines 2018 Lisa Chardonnay, Orange

Gilbert 2019 Riesling RS11, Orange

Gilbert 2012 Riesling, Orange

Gilbert 2017 LCR Chardonnay, Orange

Horner Wines 2019 Family Reserve Organic Shiraz, Marsanne, Orange

JS Wine 2018 Reserve Cabernet Franc, Orange

Pepper Tree 2017 ‘Venus Block’ Single Vineyard Chardonnay, Orange Philip Shaw Wines 2018 No89 Shiraz, Orange

Philip Shaw Wines 2019 No8 Pinot Noir, Orange

Printhie Wines Swift NV Rosé, Orange

Renzaglia 2018 Bella Luna Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Central Ranges

Rowlee 2019 Syrah, Orange

See Saw See Saw 2020 Organic Sauvignon Blanc, Orange

Eden Road 2019 Gundagai Sangiovese, Gundagai

Nick Spencer Wines 2019 Medium Dry Red Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Gundagai / Hilltops

Ballinaclash 2019 Tom Cabernet Sauvignon, Hilltops

Ballinaclash 2018 John Shiraz, Hilltops

Hungerford Hill 2018 Corvina, Hilltops

McWilliam’s Wines 2018 McWilliam’s 1877 Shiraz, Hilltops

McWilliam’s Wines 2019 McWilliam’s 480 Shiraz, Hilltops

Audrey Wilkinson 2019 The Ridge Semillon, Hunter Valley

Bimbadgen 2020 Palmers Lane Single Vineyard Semillon, Hunter Valley

Boydell’s 2019 Reserve Chardonnay, Hunter Valley

Briar Ridge 2018 Dairy Hill Single Vineyard Semillon, Hunter Valley

Briar Ridge 2018 Stockhausen Signature Series Semillon, Hunter Valley

De Iuliis Wines 2018 LDR Vineyard Shiraz, Touriga Nacional, Hunter Valley

De Iuliis Wines 2019 LDR Vineyard Shiraz, Touriga Nacional, Hunter Valley

De Iuliis Wines 2019 Limited Release Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Hart & Hunter 2019 Single Vineyard Series Oakey Creek Reserve Semillon, Hunter Valley

Horseshoe Vineyard 2019 Chardonnay, Hunter Valley Margan 2019 Saxonvale Mourvedre, Hunter Valley

Margan 2019 Saxonvale Shiraz, Mourvèdre, Hunter Valley

McGuigan 2018 Bin 9000 Semillon, Hunter Valley

Mount Pleasant 2018 High Paddock Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Mount Pleasant NV Tawny Port Syrah, Hunter Valley

Pooles Rock 2018 Centenary Block Shiraz, Hunter Valley

RidgeView Wines 2013 “Generations” Reserve Semillon, Hunter Valley

Tempus Two 2010 Copper Zenith Semillon, Hunter Valley

Thomas Wines 2019 Kiss Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Tintilla Estate 2014 Patriarch Shiraz, Hunter Valley

Robert Oatley 2018 Montrose Mudgee Black Shiraz, Mudgee

Calabria 2019 Private Bin Montepulciano, Riverina

De Bortoli 2017 Noble One Semillon, Riverina

De Bortoli Deen 2017 Vat 5 Botrytis Semillon, Riverina

Lillypilly 2017 Noble Blend, Riverina

McWilliam’s Wines 2020 Alternis Nero D’Avola, Riverina

McWilliam’s Wines NV Show Reserve Tawny, Riverina

Trimboli Family Wines Salvatore 2020 Trebbiano, Riverina

Coolangatta Estate 2018 Wollstonecraft Semillon, Shoalhaven Coast

Nick O’Leary 2018 Chardonnay, Tumbarumba

Nick O’Leary 2019 Chardonnay, Tumbarumba

