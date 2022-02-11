Gold for Australian Grenache at the 2021 Drinks Business Masters Awards

Seventh generation Huttpon Vale winemakers Caitlin and Stuart Angas. Image courtesy Kate Kriven

Four gold medals were bestowed to Australian Wines at the 2021 Global Drinks Business Grenache Masters Awards held in the UK.

All four gold medals were awarded to South Australian wines: Three for the Barossa, Schild Estate Wines Edgar Schild Old Bush Vine Grenache and Old & Survivor Vine Grenache as well as Hutton Vale Farm’s Grenache. Clare based Taylors also received gold for their Jaraman Grenache, sourced from McLaren Vale.

“The wines from this year’s Masters almost without exception showed a lovely balance between fully ripe fruit and fresh acidity, and a clean profile, featuring pure flavours, and subtle oak-sourced elements,” said The Drinks Business editor-in-chief Patrick Schmitt.

“At the top end, the complexity came from additional, complementary characters, such as orange zest, liquorice and chalk, usually a result of sourcing from very old, low-yielding, bush-vine Grenache and barrel ageing.

“Importantly, whether the wines were simple or complex, they were so easy to drink, and, with the softness you might find in a Pinot and the spice of a Syrah, Grenache offers a style that would match so many dishes.”

The 2017 Hutton Vale Farm Grenache has an interesting history in particular.

Planted by Colin Angas in the 1960’s, approximately seven per cent of the original plantings failed to take to their new home and had to be replaced.

New cuttings were hastily acquired, which time revealed to be Mataro. No one considered to start over again and the Mataro makes a splendid partner for the Grenache.

In recent years, Grenache has seen a rise in Australia growing by 123% in the two years ended 4 July 2021, according to IRI MarketEdge.

Barossa has some of the oldest Grenache vines in the world with plantings that date to the 1840’s.

Hutton Vale Farm’s 2017 Grenache is dry grown on the Angas family farm, nurtured by sixth and seventh generation family members John and Jan Angas and Stuart and Cait Angas.

The varieties are still grown, and harvested together, before maturation in a combination of 20% new and 80% seasoned French oak for 24 months.

