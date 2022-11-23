ADVERTISEMENT

Yealands brings home gold from global sustainability awards

New Zealand wine producer, Yealands Wine Group, has won two golds at the 2022 International Green Apple Awards for its biodiversity plan.

Yealands attended a special awards ceremony at London’s Houses of Parliament on Monday to acknowledge the company’s goals to create a more biodiverse environment.

Yealands topped the Regeneration and Carbon Reduction categories at the awards, run by global non-profit The Green Organisation to recognise environmental best practice around the world.

Judges were reportedly impressed by the company’s 30-year biodiversity plan, which will see around 270ha at its vineyard in Marlborough’s Awatere Valley planted with more than 1,000,000 native trees which aim to improve water quality and protect and enhance sensitive natural areas.

Grapevines are known to be indicator species for climate change, with small increases in temperature having a noticeable impact on grape ripening and the character of wines. This has implications for the unique cool climate wines New Zealand produces.

“When we launched, we had an ambition to become a world leader in sustainable wine production. We believe creating a more biodiverse environment makes for a healthier, more resilient vineyard – one that’s also more resilient to climate change,” said Michael Wentworth, general manager sustainability and strategic projects at Yealands.

Yealands partnered with Wild Lab to develop the plan, with input from Marlborough District Council and iwi.

It builds on existing initiatives including extensive restoration of native vegetation within the vineyard to provide a habitat for rare and native birds and insects, and the installation of New Zealand’s largest solar panel array and a boiler that converts vine prunings into energy.

“Establishing a vineyard is usually about optimising ‘productive’ land, whichcan involve large scale earthwork, diverting waterways and long-lasting environmental harm,” said Wentworth.

“But we want to show that large-scale organisations can exist in harmony with nature, creating ‘beautifully biodiverse’ wines.

“By sharing our story and learnings we want to support our partners, the wider industry and consumers to make a positive impact,” said Wentworth.

